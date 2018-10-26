Can Accelerate pass Justify in race for Horse of Year honors?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Back on June 9 at Belmont Park, Justify catapaulted himself into that elite club of Triple Crown winners, becoming No. 13 to achieve the feat.
The colt became an instant legend within the sport and likely sealed the deal to lock up the coveted 2018 Horse of the Year honors. Or did he lock up that title?
You see, after that crowning moment at Belmont Park, along came that 5-year-old runner, Accelerate, and this horse could -- I dare say “could” -- grab Horse of the Year status away from Justify. As of this writing, the Triple Crown champ would take down the HOY. But what if Accelerate powers to victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic next Saturday at Churchill Downs? By doing so, he would add an exclamation point to an unbelievable 2018 resume.
Let’s say Accelerate captures the Classic by an impressive margin. Let’s say in doing so, he flirts with a 2-minute mile-and-a-quarter clocking, and maybe rings up a huge speed figure in the process. Would Eclipse voters take a second look at his Horse of the Year credentials? I believe some of them will.
In an average racing year, Accelerate likely would have sewn up the HOY as he’s taken down four Grade One races: The Santa Anita Handicap, the Gold Cup, the Pacific Classic and the Awesome Again. He has lost once, by a head in the Oaklawn Handicap. Very few older horses have won the kind of marquee events that Accelerate has in one season. In recent thoroughbred rankings, the NTRA and the World Rankings, he has been ranked ahead of Justify.
Still, Accelerate did lose this year while Justify went a sparkling six-for-six. And for decades, a Triple Crown achievement has carried tons of weight with the HOY voters.
No Triple Crown winner has ever been denied the HOY. In 1977, Seattle Slew swept through the Triple, then later finished fourth in the Swaps Stakes, which would be his final race of that year. Slew was awarded HOY over another superstar, the great Forego, who did earn the Eclipse for Champion Older Horse. As terrific a year as he had, Forego could not overcome Slew’s Triple.
Then, a year later, Seattle Slew defeated Triple Crown winner Affirmed not once but twice. Slew built a shining resume in 1978, but not glowing enough to sway the HOY electorate. Affirmed took home the coveted crown.
So history is not on Accelerate’s side when it comes to the ballot box. Still, he does at least have a chance to deny Justify the Horse of the Year crown. That is as long as he comes up with a more-than-stellar performance in the Breeders' Cup Classsic.
