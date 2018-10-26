Can Accelerate pass Justify in race for Horse of Year honors?

In an average racing year, Accelerate likely would have sewn up the HOY as he’s taken down four Grade One races: The Santa Anita Handicap, the Gold Cup, the Pacific Classic and the Awesome Again. He has lost once, by a head in the Oaklawn Handicap. Very few older horses have won the kind of marquee events that Accelerate has in one season. In recent thoroughbred rankings, the NTRA and the World Rankings, he has been ranked ahead of Justify.