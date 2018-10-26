Kroger shooting: Community lights candles, prays together to pay respects to victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 100 people, bundled up, lit candles and sang songs to remember Vickie Jones and Maurice Stallard -- who were killed outside a Louisville area Kroger on Wednesday.
“It’s a bigger loss then you could ever know,” Brian Scott, a rapper with Nappy Roots, said. Scott said Maurice Stallard was like a father to him.
“He told us we could be anything, you know,” Scott said. “So you put that in somebody's head and he may go up to be a famous rapper out of Kentucky like myself."
Scott talked about how Stallard coached t-ball and led his Boy Scouts group.
“What happened yesterday is everything that was wrong, and that's not my Louisville. This is my Louisville right here,” Scott said as he pointed out to the crowd surrounding him.
Vickie Jones’ nephew, Kevin Gunn, said his emotions have shifted in the last 24 hours from sadness to anger, but something changed after the vigil Thursday night.
“This helps to renew my faith in human kindness,” Gunn said. “This moved me.”
People of all ages and walks of life joined in on songs like Amazing Grace and This Little Light of Mine.
What happened Wednesday stings for the families of the victims and those in the community.
“It was no accident,” Scott said. “It was a senseless act of violence that should've never happened.”
Kroger is set to reopen Friday at 7 a.m.
