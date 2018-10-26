Driver in deadly Hardin Co. crash indicted for murder

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Shawn Welsh, the man accused of killing two teenagers in a deadly crash on Saturday night in Radcliff, has been indicted for murder.
The Hardin County grand jury indicted Welsh on Thursday on two counts of murder.
Welsh, 36, is also charged with two counts of first degree assault, two counts of a first degree persistent felony offender, two counts of receiving stolen property more than $500, two counts of fleeing and evading police and two counts of first degree possession of methamphetamine.
Both Jacob Barber, 18 and Katarina Peeters, 17, were killed when Welsh crashed a stolen truck into the Honda Accord the teens were in. It happened at the intersection of US-31W and Battle Station Road.
Two other juveniles were left in serious condition after the crash.
If Welsh is convicted of murder, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.
Welsh is expected to appear on Tuesday in Hardin Circuit Court Tuesday to be arraigned on all charges.
