Forecast: Rainy and chilly Friday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Light rain will continue through the morning becoming more scattered this afternoon and evening. Temperatures won’t change much through the day, hovering in the upper 40s and low 50s.
The low will move east of us by tonight taking most of the rain with it, however, clouds and light drizzle will linger into early Saturday. Temperatures fall into the low to mid-40s by sunrise Saturday.
Most of Saturday looks cloudy but dry with highs in the low to mid-50s. Sunday we warm back into the 60s but another low will dive south from Canada re-upping our rain chances by the afternoon.
Sunshine returns for Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will be warm with highs well into the 60s. Keeping an eye on Halloween as a cold front looks to bring us some more rain.
FORECAST
TODAY: Showers (100%)Chilly. TEMPS: 40s and low 50s throughout the day
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Showers Ending (80%). LOW: 44°
SATURDAY: Drizzle (20%). Mostly Cloudy. HIGH: 56°
