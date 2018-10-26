GCCS buses slide off roadway during field trip

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Two Greater Clark County School buses went off a roadway while students were on a field trip.
The fourth grade students from Jonathan Jennings Elementary were on the way to Squire Boone Caverns when two of the three buses slid off of Squire Boone Road around 10:45 a.m. Friday.
South Harrison Community Schools sent buses to transport the students to Heth-Washington Elementary School so they could use the facilities and eat lunch, according to Greater Clark County Schools spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez.
GCCS buses are being sent to pick up the students from Heth-Washington.
Dispatchers said a few students were taken to an area hospital for treatment. All of their injuries appeared to be minor.
Bojorquez said the cause of the crash appeared to be “a combination of weather and a newly paved/oiled road.”
