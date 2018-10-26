Got your costume ready? These businesses are offering Halloween freebies

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Halloween is next week and many retailers and restaurants are celebrating with sweet deals for customers.
It’s Chucktober at Chuck E Cheese’s! Every day this month kids in costume get 50 free tickets. You’ll also find several food and drink specials on the menu there.
Now one for the grownups -- Applebee’s is building quite a rep for Halloween-themed cocktails. They’re now offering something called the Dollar Zombie. For a buck you get a blue rum-based drink, complete with a gummy candy brain.
Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating with spider donuts and Oreo donuts as well as running a costume contest. Take a photo in your Dunkin-themed get-up, and post it on Instagram with the hashtag #DunkinDressUpContest. You could win $1000, and a year’s worth of Dunkin' coffee.
On Halloween itself, take your kids to IHOP and they can get a free Scary Face Pancake for breakfast!
Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut if you show up in costume on Halloween.
And Papa John’s is selling jack-o-lantern pizzas! They cost $11 and you need to use the code JackOLantern when you order through the website.
