Gun store owner stresses concealed carry training following Kroger shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Police said after Gregory Bush allegedly killed two people, an armed Kroger shopper encountered him, leading to an exchange of gunfire between them in the parking lot.
“My first reaction is thank gosh somebody did something about it, slowed the event down or stopped it and it seems like they did,” Barry Laws said.
Laws owns Open Range, a gun store and training center in Crestwood.
No one was injured in the crossfire at Kroger and Police said the citizen had a concealed carry permit.
Laws said since the shooting, other citizens with concealed carry permits have been checking with him to ensure they understand what they should do in this type of situation.
Even with good with intentions, a bullet that hurts the wrong person or causes property damage could lead to criminal charges and civil liability.'
“The way the law reads, if I'm going to protect somebody else it has to be as things are actually occurring,” Laws said.
From 1996 to 2016, 437,815 concealed carry licenses were issued in Kentucky. No additional training is required after the initial course and exam to get licensed.
But Laws said training to hit the target isn’t enough to prepare you for a chaotic event.
“We encourage everybody that that’s just the starting point,” Laws said. “That just makes you legal. That doesn’t make you smart and it doesn’t make you talented."
His classes put people in active, pressure filled situations to train them to react responsibly.
Concealed carry classes are offered weekly at Open Range. More information can be found here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.