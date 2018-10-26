Ivanka Trump visits Kentucky, tours job training centers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump was in Kentucky Friday as part of a Workforce Development Visit to Eastern Kentucky. Trump said she wanted to encourage the innovation happening in the Bluegrass State.
The President’s daughter joined Governor Matt Bevin in tours of several Kentucky job training centers, including a tour of the Advanced Manufacturing Program at Eastern Kentucky Advanced Manufacturing Institute in Paintsville, Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonburg and the Aerospace Program at Morehead State University’s Space Science Center.
“For us, today was about looking at all the pathways of the American dream,” she said. “There are multiple paths and we want to celebrate and equally honor those individual paths.”
Bevin said he’s looking to make Kentucky a hub for manufacturing and engineering. Drawing attention to the space program with a visit from Trump was a great way to get that ball rolling, the governor said.
Students who came out to see the First Daughter said they were glad to have more attention on the program. They’re hopeful more employers will move to Kentucky so they can stay in the area after graduation.
“Creating the opportunities, which the governor’s working so hard to do, and incentivizing business to come here, and a big part of that is ensuring that the workforce is ready for it,” Trump said during a discussion on workforce development in Kentucky.
The Presidential Advisor also praised the the “amazing work” Bevin is doing in Kentucky during a roundtable discussion with Bevin, Congressman Hal Rogers, Education and Workforce Development Cabinet State Secretary Derrick Ramsey and state and local officials.
