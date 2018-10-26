Jeffersontown Kroger store re-opens 2 days after deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kroger customers and employees on Friday made their way back into the Jeffersontown location for the first time since Wednesday’s shooting.
Deidra Greenhill wasn’t working in the bakery section during the shooting that left two people dead. After 17 years at the store, she said walking in for first time Friday was quiet and different but supportive.
“Loving, because people were giving me hugs this morning,” Greenhill said. “They asked me if I’m OK. I asked them if they’re OK. It was just like a shock to me.”
One by one, customers and employees started making their way back to a regular day at their local grocery store.
Calvin Duggins said he shops at that location often.
“Actually, I planned on coming up here that day,” said Duggins, who lives just two miles away. “I am a gun owner, but people need to lock up their guns and take responsibility. Human life is so important.”
There are many what-ifs for people like Duggins and Greenhill, who almost made Wednesday a regular day at the grocery store, just like shooting victims Maurice Stallard and Vickie Lee Jones.
Hearing suggestions that the shootings may have been racially motived added an extra sting to the community’s loss.
“We’re all people,” Duggins said. “We’re all children of Christ. We need to love one another. Violence doesn’t solve anything but create more violence.”
Duggins said if people know someone who owns a gun who shouldn’t, they should speak up. The Kroger store has a sign-in book at its entrance for people to send their condolences to the victims.
Gregory Bush, 51, was arrested minutes after Wednesday’s shooting and is charged with two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment.
