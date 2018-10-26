KY governor cites recent violence, pinpoints Facebook comment in call for civility

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin posted a video to his Facebook page calling for civility in politics and society at large.
It was made Thursday afternoon, in the wake of numerous explosive devices being caught in mail, intended for targets who have been outspoken against President Donald Trump.
The Republican governor also mentioned the recent deadly shooting at a Louisville area Kroger, along with a foiled mass shooting plot that targeted two Kentucky school districts as examples.
Bevin said the recent news is heartbreaking.
“What is wrong with our ability to communicate in ways that are at least civilly appropriate, that are respectful,” Bevin said. “We don’t have to agree. We don’t even have to always say nice things about each other.”
He called any comments calling for the death of people with opposing viewpoints “reprehensible.”
To drive his point home, Bevin highlighted a comment on a story posted on the Facebook page of the Kentucky Democratic Party.
On it, a member of the public, who Bevin named, noting his union affiliation, said “too bad no one threw a grenade in the middle of that group...”
The governor went on to name eight people who liked the comment.
“This is unacceptable, I don’t care what party you are, I don’t care what your ideology,” Bevin said. “Calling for the death of other people, calling for the destruction of other people, harassing people and encouraging others to do it is unacceptable. It’s un-American.”
He called for the Kentucky Democratic Party to take the post down. As of 10 p.m. Thursday, that had not been done. When visiting the page and looking for that story, the comment is buried. It’s not clear who moderates the page or comments or if that comment has been seen by a moderator.
“It reflects poorly on good Democrats,” Bevin said. “And there are many in this state.”
The governor did not mention any violent comments made by Republicans in his video.
Watch the full video below:
