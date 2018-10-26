Las Vegas shooting surgeon addresses Louisville conference in wake of JTown murders

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - During the same week a gunman opened fire at a Jeffersontown Kroger, emergency and trauma workers came together to learn the best ways to treat patients if hospitals are pushed to their limit.
A surgeon who cared for victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting, which happened at a country music festival, arrived in Louisville to speak at an already scheduled symposium hosted by UofL Hospital.
"Simple things, like how do you make sure that you stock enough bandages, when all of a sudden you go from zero to 50 patients all at once," Brian Harbrecht, the Medical Director of Trauma Services at UofL Hospital, said.
Hospital officials said they were watching as early details came out after the Kroger shooting Wednesday to see if they’d be needed.
“If there are a number of injured victims then we have the capacity to flex up our services to whatever level is needed,” Harbrecht said.
Ultimately, both victims died on the scene and didn't need hospital care.
Those events happened just as the flight of Paul Chestovich, a surgeon tasked with taking care of the hundreds of victims of the Las Vegas shooting last year, landed in Louisville.
"I definitely thought it was interesting that that happened right when I landed to talk about preparation for a mass shooting," Chestovich said.
Chestovich was in town to address trauma nurses and paramedics on how to act during a mass casualty situation.
He said he talked about the Kroger shooting with some others at the conference.
"I think we have a lot of work to do as a society to prevent these from happening," Chestovich said.
But until prevention can be achieved, tips and terrifying case studies are what Chestovich provides to trauma centers like UofL as critical pieces of knowledge in hopes of saving lives.
UofL Hospital leaders said those who took care of the victims of the Marshall County school shooting also spoke at the event.
