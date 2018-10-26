LMPD officer remembered for service to community

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The community shared an emotional goodbye on Thursday, as Sgt. Jon Lesher was laid to rest.
Lesher died unexpectedly while off duty on Sunday. Southeast Christian was filled with those still trying to understand his passing.
He was remembered as one of the “the best of the best” by friends, family and colleagues.
“I’ve known a few people on this earth as good as Jon Lesher and definitely nobody as funny,” Jonathon Blue said.
Lesher was 41-years-old when he died. In that short time, he made his mark as a servant of country and community.
“He proudly served his country in the United States Army and went on to become an even more proud servant of our Louisville Metro Police Department,” LMPD officer Jimmy Harper said.
As lead on many high profile homicide cases in the metro and multiple appearances on the A&E series “The First 48,” he was remembered as an officer of the law. But social media posts and conversations have been not about his work, but what he leaves behind as a man, a father and a friend.
“We will never say goodbye to Jon’s kindness, his enthusiasm, his love for life and all of us,” Blue said. “We are never going to bury or forget Jon’s spirit.”
It’s a spirit forever part of a community, and an officer forever tied to that thin blue line.
Lesher leaves behind a wife and two children.
Listen to the final radio call honoring Sgt. Jon Lesher:
