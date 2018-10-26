Make it a Goode Morning! 10.26.18

SUNDAY. This will be a fast one. The question is more about its track than anything. A dip into KY would increase our rain chance versus a track closer to the Great Lakes would limit rainfall for much of WAVE Country. The current thinking its a track in the middle of both ideas which would give our northern sections the higher rain chance compared to the south. Another interesting note with this one will be the wind speeds. Gusts of 30-40 mph look to be in the cards for much of the area for the daytime period of Sunday. If we can see breaks in the clouds/dry time, some could touch 70 degrees! This day still needs some fine-tuning as it is just now getting sampled in the grid.