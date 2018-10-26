Make it a Goode Morning! 10.26.18

Several systems to pass through WAVE Country over the next 10 days...so get ready for some wild swings!
Here is the breakdown:
System # 1...
NEXT 24 HOURS. Moving through now with the light rain/drizzle. The speed of this system is slowing down in recent data trends. This could keep the light rain around into Saturday for those along and especially east of I-65 into Saturday. Cloudy otherwise.
System # 2...
SUNDAY. This will be a fast one. The question is more about its track than anything. A dip into KY would increase our rain chance versus a track closer to the Great Lakes would limit rainfall for much of WAVE Country. The current thinking its a track in the middle of both ideas which would give our northern sections the higher rain chance compared to the south. Another interesting note with this one will be the wind speeds. Gusts of 30-40 mph look to be in the cards for much of the area for the daytime period of Sunday. If we can see breaks in the clouds/dry time, some could touch 70 degrees! This day still needs some fine-tuning as it is just now getting sampled in the grid.
System #3...
HALLOWEEN. This is more of a front that will approach from the NW and then sloooow down on Halloween and Halloween night. Just how much of a slow down will determine how trick-or-treating turns out. As of now, it doesn’t look good. The slow down is in response to a low pressure develop on the southern part of that front. Once that develops, it will then become an east coast storm and take the rain with it. This is one of those situations that can produce some impressive rain totals (with the stalling effect) so we need to watch this one carefully.
System #4...
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD. This looks to be a colder system and fairly potent as well. This could be another heavy rain/t-storm maker for the parts of the Ohio/Tennessee Valleys. There will be enough cold air on its NW side for some frozen precipitation. As of now, that looks to stay out of WAVE Country but I certainly can see a risk for some sleet with the rain on that Sunday for Indiana. This will be one to watch for sure.
Okay, as you can see...busy times ahead!
Make it a Goode Morning!
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.