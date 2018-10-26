Man shot at southwest Louisville apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in southwest Louisville.
It was reported around 12:22 a.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Saddlebrook Lane, off Rockford Lane near Cane Run Road, MetroSafe confirmed.
First responders found a man with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex.
The victim was rushed to University Hospital. His condition is not known.
This story will be updated.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the anonymous Louisville Metro Police Department tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
