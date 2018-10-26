Metro Council orders investigation of councilman’s status

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Metro Council has passed a resolution asking the Attorney General to look into the status of Councilman Vitalias Lanshima (D-District 21).
He has duel citizenship between America and Nigeria -- where he plans to run for congress.
Lanshima is also registered to vote in Nigeria, which could be a violation of council laws.
While some members support the resolution, others feel its a waste of time and money since Lanshima will be out of office by the end of the year and an investigation likely would not be complete by then.
“Some of the people on this council is just so obsessed with Lanshima it is sad,” Councilwoman Mary Woolridge (D-District 3) said. “It is absolutely sad.”
In the end, the resolution passed with a vote of 17 to 5.
