Mom, daughter score winning $1 million Powerball ticket in Crestwood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A mother and daughter pair have come forward with the $1 million Powerball ticket from the October 24 drawing.
The Kentucky Lottery revealed the winners as Robin Zapp, of Jeffersonville, and her daughter Nikki Wolf. Zapp has been staying with her daughter while her southern Indiana home in under renovation.
Zapp said she gave her daughter $20 over the course of several days to buy Powerball and Mega Millions tickets. Wolf said she bought the tickets at the same Circle K in Crestwood, thinking the routine may be lucky.
She was right.
Wolf texted her mother immediately upon hearing the news that a winning tickey was sold in Crestwood. That led Zapp to check their tickets and discover a life-changing surprise.
“OMG! Do not say anything, we won a million dollars and this is not a joke,” the text from Zapp to Wolf read.
The two split the money and each walked out of lottery headquarters with a check for $355,000, according the the Kentucky Lottery. With the winnings, Wolf wants to finish her basement while Zapp has plans to travel.
The Circle K in Crestwood where the ticket was purchased will receive a selling bonus of $10,000.
