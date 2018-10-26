National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s time to clean out your medicine cabinet!
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. People across the country have been encouraged to drop off their unwanted or expired medications at collection sites across the country.
The Drug Enforcement Administration said around 6.2 million Americans misused prescription drugs in 2016 - the majority of which came from home or from family and friends.
For a link to find the nearest drop off site to you click here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.