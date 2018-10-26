New Albany police officer arrested on domestic battery charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A New Albany police officer has been arrested on domestic battery charges.
Chief Todd Bailey with the New Albany Police Department made the announcement regarding Officer Matthew R. Isenberg in a release on Friday afternoon.
Police have not said what specifically led to Isenberg’s arrest but revealed the officer has been suspended pending both an internal investigation into the incident and the outcome of the criminal case in Clark County, according to the department.
Isenberg’s department vehicle and equipment has also been collected.
After his arrest, Isenberg was booked into the Clark County Jail on a preliminary Domestic Battery charge. He has since been released and a court hearing is pending.
Officer Isenberg worked for NAPD for 3 1/2 years and has no prior disciplinary actions against him.
