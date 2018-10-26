Paducah couple arrested for using 16-year-old to perform acts for money & drugs

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A man and a woman were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 25 for allegedly selling a 16-year-old girl in exchange for money, drugs and cigarettes.
Detectives began investigating after receiving information about the two on Thursday afternoon.
Fifty-one-year-old Aubrey Keith Mackly and 37-year-old Carrie Renell Hageland were charged with human trafficking (victim less than 18 years of age) and unlawful transaction with a minor.
Hageland allegedly admitted that both she and her husband, Mackly, had the girl perform oral sex and engage in sexual intercourse in exchange for drugs, money and cigarettes.
Detectives say Mackly told them that he had the girl bring him cigarettes and ask older men for money to pay rent.
The girl is pregnant and this has been going on since April, according to police.
The 16-year-old and other children were placed in the custody of Department of Child-Based Services.
Mackly and Hageland were arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.
