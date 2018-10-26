Police chase ends in crash into electrical pole, outages reported

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A police pursuit through West Louisville ended in a crash on Friday morning.
The chase started around 11:07 a.m. after the driver fled from a traffic stop at Dixie & Garland, according to MetroSafe.
The pursuit ended at 23rd & Dumesnil around 11:18 a.m. with the driver crashing through poles that carried electrical wires. Surrounding intersections of Dumesnil and several blocks of Dumesnil have been closed to traffic.
The driver was arrested at the scene. Their identity has not been released.
75 customers are affected by the outage caused by the downed electrical pole, according the LG&E. The power is expected to be restored by 3:00 p.m. Friday.
