Police chase ends in crash into electrical pole, outages reported

Police chase ends in crash into electrical pole, outages reported
The chase lasted around 10 minutes.
By Berry Stockton | October 26, 2018 at 11:09 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 11:24 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A police pursuit through West Louisville ended in a crash on Friday morning.

The chase started around 11:07 a.m. after the driver fled from a traffic stop at Dixie & Garland, according to MetroSafe.

The pursuit ended at 23rd & Dumesnil around 11:18 a.m. with the driver crashing through poles that carried electrical wires. Surrounding intersections of Dumesnil and several blocks of Dumesnil have been closed to traffic.

An electrical pole was hit during the crash at 23rd & Dumesnil.
An electrical pole was hit during the crash at 23rd & Dumesnil. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The driver was arrested at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

75 customers are affected by the outage caused by the downed electrical pole, according the LG&E. The power is expected to be restored by 3:00 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.