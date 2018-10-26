Social media tip helps LMPD recover stolen bike

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bike stolen in early October has been returned to its owner thanks to Louisville Metro Police.
A Louisville woman named Mary’s bike, “Maggie Jo,” was stolen on October 8, according to police. Mary rode the bike to and from work every day, so she posted photos of herself riding it on various Facebook pages in hopes of stirring up some leads.
On October 24, a stranger saw the suspect riding around downtown Louisville on Mary’s bike and posted the photos online, according to police. The Downtown Area Patrol Unit, or DAP, arrested the suspect within hours.
LMPD posted the story to their Facebook page as an “example of teamwork and the power of social media.”
The suspect’s name and charges have not been released.
