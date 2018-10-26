Soldier parents surprise kids at KY school after year deployment.

CLAY, KY (WFIE) - A mother and father who have both been deployed for over a year surprised their three children at Clay Elementary School Friday morning during an assembly.
U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Nicholas McKearn and his wife of 14 years, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Tiffany McKearn, arrived early at the school in uniform, anxiously waiting behind the stage’s curtain.
“I think a lot of people take for granted what it’s like to actually hold your kids every night,” Nicholas said while waiting.
The McKearn’s met in Germany 16 years ago. Together they have three children at the ages of 10, six, and four.
Their children have not seen them since last Christmas.
