Touchdown Friday Night scoreboard

+ Bardstown 21, Bath County 7
+ Bethlehem 21, Fulton County 2
+ Bullitt East vs Fern Creek
+ Mercer County 43, Breckinridge County 21
+ Ballard vs Daviess County
+ Christian Academy of Louisville 62, Holy Cross (Covington) 0
+ Carroll County 35, Green County 6
+ Bullitt Central 10, Southern 0
+ North Hardin 14, DuPont Manual 0
+ Henderson County 35, Eastern 0
+ Elizabethtown 61, Trigg County 33
+ Russell 42, Thomas Nelson 13
+ Butler 33, Central Hardin 8
+ Grayson County vs Graves County
+ South Oldham 64, Fairdale 7
+ Oldham County 50, Doss 14
+ LaRue County 48, Union County 29
+ Ludlow 45, Holy Cross 34
+ Moore 41, West Jessamine 0
+ Wayne County 52, North Oldham 6
+ Central 66, Fleming County 0
+ Madison Central 50, Seneca 0
+ Russellville 35, Fort Knox 14
+ Male 36, Meade County 0
+ Shawnee vs Newport Central Catholic
+ St. X 68, Ohio County 0
+ Kentucky Country Day 36, Bellevue 0
+ Trinity 69, Muhlenberg County 0
+ Desales vs Newport
+ Frederick Douglass 42, PRP 8
+ McCracken County 50, Jeffersontown 12
+ Shelby County 35, Rockcastle County 20
+ Waggener vs West Carter
+ Franklin County vs Russell County
+ John Hardin 19, East Jessamine 9
+ Taylor County 57, Western 14
+ Lloyd Memorial 50, Washington County 44
+ Paoli 21, Providence 17
+ Columbus East 51, Bedford North Lawrence 14
+ North Central (Farmersburg) 14, West Washington 0
+ Brownstown Central 35, Batesville 28
