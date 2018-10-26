Touchdown Friday Night scoreboard

By Laurel Mallory | November 2, 2018 at 8:34 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 9:38 PM

These scores will update as they come in. If only team names are listed, the score is not yet provided.

KENTUCKY

+ Bardstown 21, Bath County 7

+ Bethlehem 21, Fulton County 2

+ Bullitt East vs Fern Creek

+ Mercer County 43, Breckinridge County 21

+ Ballard vs Daviess County

+ Christian Academy of Louisville 62, Holy Cross (Covington) 0

+ Carroll County 35, Green County 6

+ Bullitt Central 10, Southern 0

+ North Hardin 14, DuPont Manual 0

+ Henderson County 35, Eastern 0

+ Elizabethtown 61, Trigg County 33

+ Russell 42, Thomas Nelson 13

+ Butler 33, Central Hardin 8

+ Grayson County vs Graves County

+ South Oldham 64, Fairdale 7

+ Oldham County 50, Doss 14

+ LaRue County 48, Union County 29

+ Ludlow 45, Holy Cross 34

+ Moore 41, West Jessamine 0

+ Wayne County 52, North Oldham 6

+ Central 66, Fleming County 0

+ Madison Central 50, Seneca 0

+ Russellville 35, Fort Knox 14

+ Male 36, Meade County 0

+ Shawnee vs Newport Central Catholic

+ St. X 68, Ohio County 0

+ Kentucky Country Day 36, Bellevue 0

+ Trinity 69, Muhlenberg County 0

+ Desales vs Newport

+ Frederick Douglass 42, PRP 8

+ McCracken County 50, Jeffersontown 12

+ Shelby County 35, Rockcastle County 20

+ Waggener vs West Carter

+ Franklin County vs Russell County

+ John Hardin 19, East Jessamine 9

+ Taylor County 57, Western 14

+ Lloyd Memorial 50, Washington County 44

INDIANA

+ Paoli 21, Providence 17

+ Columbus East 51, Bedford North Lawrence 14

+ North Central (Farmersburg) 14, West Washington 0

+ Brownstown Central 35, Batesville 28

