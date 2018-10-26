Touchdown Friday Night scoreboard

Your TDFN scores for Oct. 26, 2018

October 26, 2018 at 11:26 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 11:26 AM

KENTUCKY

+ Warren East Bardstown

+ Thomas Nelson Bethlehem

+ Bullitt County Bowling Green

+ Hancock County Breckinridge County

+ Ballard Central Hardin

+ Bullitt East Christian Academy of Louisville

+ Carroll County Dayton

+ Southern DeSales

+ North Hardin Doss

+ Eastern DuPont Manual

+ Glasgow Elizabethtown

+ Valley Eminence

+ Phelps Frankfort

+ Muhlenburg County Grayson County

+ Fairdale Holy Cross

+ Oldham County Jeffersontown

+ Campbellsville LaRue County

+ Nelson County Marion County

+ Henry County Moore

+ Anderson County North Oldham

+ Central Pleasure Ridge Park

+ Iroquois Seneca

+ Fort Knox Shawnee

+ South Oldham Shelby County

+ Marshall County Spencer County

+ St. X St. X (Cincinnati, OH)

+ Kentucky Country Day Waggener

INDIANA

+ Mitchell Paoli

+ Perry Central Providence

+ Franklin Central Jeffersonville

+ Salem Brownstown Central

+ Columbus East Seymour

+ Floyd Central Bedford North Lawrence

+ West Washington Eastern Greene

+ Silver Creek Edgewood

