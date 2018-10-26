Trial of Jeffersonville man accused of killing his father continues

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The murder trial for Darren Cave, the Jeffersonville man accused of killing his father in 2015, continued on Friday.
Police said the 37-year-old beat his father, 60-year-old Earl Cave, to death on October 8, 2015 inside the Jeffersonville apartment they shared.
The trial wrapped up after five hours early Friday, with testimony from the state’s six witnesses.
According to our partners at the News and Tribune, Cave’s mother testified today saying her son showed signs of mental illness, starting when he was in high school. In the last several years, she said, Cave has heard voices.
Cave’s mother said she believes he is bipolar, as his father was. She said Cave’s father tried to get him help, but that Cave refused.
The News and Tribune reports that Cave began acting strangely the morning of Oct. 8. Cave woke up and told his mother she had overstayed her welcome in her own home and needed to leave. As Cave’s mother went outside to call her daughters, Cave took her keys and locked the front door.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he will call detectives and state crime lab witnesses to testify next week. The trial is expected to start again at 9 a.m. on Monday.
Cave’s attorneys will use Cave’s mental health history as part of his defense, arguing he is not guilty by reason of insanity.
Three experts will testify about his mental state on November 5.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.