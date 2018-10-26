US Pacific territory will need help to recover from typhoon

This false-color satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows the moment the eye of Super Typhoon Yutu passed over Tinian, one of three main islands in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, producing damaging winds and high surf Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. The National Weather Service in Honolulu says maximum sustained winds of 180 mph (290 kph) were recorded around the eye of the storm, which passed over Tinian island and Saipan early Thursday morning local time. Waves of 25 to 40 feet (6 to 12 meters) are expected around the eye of the storm. (NOAA via AP) (AP)