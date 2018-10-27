Fatal crash shuts down lanes on I-71

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - At least one person has died following a crash on Interstate 71.
The crash was reported on I-71 South near the 19 mile marker around 8:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials.
KYTC said a vehicle rolled over in the median.
Multiple injuries were reported but the number of people injured has not been released. Officials did say the crash was fatal.
Traffic has been shut down around the crash. Drivers in the area should expect delays.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
