Kroger shooting: History of mental illness, racism may point to possible motive

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Department of Justice confirmed it’s exploring whether to investigate the deadly double shooting at the Kroger in Jeffersontown as a hate crime.
Police have not yet revealed a motive, but there are two sides to what could have possibly been behind the suspect’s actions.
Investigators did interview Gregory Bush right after the shooting and said he was cooperative to a point.
It’s unknown what he told them, but there are facts that can’t be ignored -- regarding his mental health, as well as a history of apparent racism and the targets he chose.
Court documents paint a narrative of someone struggling with mental illness. A judge even ordered mental health treatment.
On his own Facebook page, Bush claims to be a Paranoid Schizophrenic, who runs into trouble when off his medication.
With mention of suicidal tendencies and paranoia, Bush could be battling multiple conditions and Dr. Joshua Yuen said that is common.
“Depression, anxiety, anger, schizophrenia -- there’s unfortunately a lot of overlap, so sometimes we have these boxes to label people but they may not fit perfectly into those boxes the list of symptoms that they have,” Yuen said.
Yuen explained there are many variations of Schizophrenia. Some are obvious and others are not.
“Schizophrenia involves being out of touch with reality -- hallucinations, seeing things or hearing things that don’t exist, having delusions or paranoid thoughts,” Yuen said. “These voices can be troublesome to them, they tell them to attack things, they command them to do things or they see something and it scares them. That can lead to the various actions and violence can be one of those actions or responses.”
This does not describe all cases though. Yuen said there are cases where there aren’t the apparent voices or hallucinations. In some patients he said they internalize it and may just struggle with initiating plans and withdrawing from loved ones.
Paranoid is also how Bush’s family describes him in court documents.
“Paranoia involves intense anxious or fearful feelings often related to persecution, threats or conspiracies,” Yuen said. “So it’s an intense fear, a persistent fear, about something or someone that can overlap with delusions, which means even in the face of evidence to the contrary.”
Yuen explained these mental illnesses can affect every aspect of someone’s life.
“How quickly we seem to be so willing to say that someone who is anything other than black must be mentally ill, but when we have black perpetrators we see that there are differences in how that gets handled,” Sadiqa Reynolds, President of the Louisville Urban League, said.
The League wants to point out mental illness was not all Bush had a history with. Court documents show his ex-wife claimed he called her the “N word” repeatedly and Bush has made many racist comments on social media.
Reynolds feels important information is being forced out.
“We need it reported. It looks like a hate crime," Reynolds said. "He went to a black church, he said ‘whites don’t kill whites,’ he murdered two black people, he has been known to use racial slurs, his Facebook page is horrible, so this is a long history of racism.”
Reynolds sees this as a persisting issue in the city, state and even country.
