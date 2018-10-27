The Latest: Syria summit: Leaders call for UN-backed process

From left to right, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and France's President Emmanuel Macron walk to have an official photo taken in Istanbul during a summit on Syria, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany were gathering on Saturday for a summit about Syria, hoping to lay the groundwork for eventual peace in a country devastated by years of civil war. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) (AP)