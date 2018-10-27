October 26, 2018

RiverShine
Highly experienced with a love for music, RiverShine has created their own popularity across WAVE Country. Now they’re taking things to the next level. With their album, “The First Ride” and new single “The Lover” they’re making waves nationally. Starting today, their music video for “The Lover” is playing on CMT.
Band members, lead singer Bill Green, bassist Adam Cave, drummer Kyle Brading and guitarist Dave Jr. have found the right connection to bring them their unique sound. Green is a natural in music, performing in his high school choir at age seventeen, an All-State singer in the state of Kentucky and forming member of popular cover band, The Louisville Machine and played for My Pet Octopus. Cave won an Outstanding Musician award while in school, and honed his instrumental skills with Parousia, a popular Christian Rock Band. Brading spent time in the bands Ichthus and Walk on Water, and opened for Savannah Jack and Firefight, and has played such events as PBR. Dave Jr. has played for and opened for artist’s such as Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Gary Allen, Terri Clark and more. He was also in the house band at the famed Coyotes night club in Louisville.
Upcoming Performances:
Gerstle’s Place, Tomorrow, 9pm
Levee at the River House, November 8, 6pm
Dare to Care Fundraiser @ Wick’s Pizza in New Albany November 10 3pm
Diamond Pub & Billiards November 16, 10pm
The Bourbon Hall, November 17, 7pm
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.