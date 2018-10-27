October 26, 2018

Band members, lead singer Bill Green, bassist Adam Cave, drummer Kyle Brading and guitarist Dave Jr. have found the right connection to bring them their unique sound. Green is a natural in music, performing in his high school choir at age seventeen, an All-State singer in the state of Kentucky and forming member of popular cover band, The Louisville Machine and played for My Pet Octopus. Cave won an Outstanding Musician award while in school, and honed his instrumental skills with Parousia, a popular Christian Rock Band. Brading spent time in the bands Ichthus and Walk on Water, and opened for Savannah Jack and Firefight, and has played such events as PBR. Dave Jr. has played for and opened for artist’s such as Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Gary Allen, Terri Clark and more. He was also in the house band at the famed Coyotes night club in Louisville.