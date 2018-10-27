Running back revenge, Twitter regret and another UofL football loss

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The calls for Bobby Petrino’s firing didn’t get any quieter Saturday.
One of his players had to apologize for a tweet he posted shortly before kickoff, a one-time UofL signee avenged having his scholarship taken away and oh yeah, the football team was clobbered in front of its home fans again at Cardinal Stadium.
With its 56-35 loss to Wake Forest, Louisville fell to 2-6 overall and 0-5 in the ACC. It was UofL’s fifth straight loss after a 2-1 start.
Offensive lineman Lukayus McNeil actually posted two tweets Saturday morning. The texts and tweet embeds (as long as they remain live) are below:
At 9:52 a.m. Saturday:
It’s sad that you guys call your selves fans! Nobody came to the march! I do not want to hear anything from anyone about this!!
And 19 minutes later:
"And we can barely get people to our card March! What "FANS" we have"
The game kicked off at noon, and after a touchdown on its opening drive, Louisville then surrendered three touchdowns to Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons reached the end zone on five of their six first-half possessions, taking a 35-21 lead into halftime.
Senior running back Matt Colburn posted career-bests of 243 yards and three touchdowns for the visitors. Colburn had accepted a scholarship to play for the Cards in 2015, but Petrino rescinded the offer shortly before signing day that year.
Both player and coach downplayed the incident in their postgame comments Saturday, but Twitter appeared to have a nice time with the matter.
Wake would score three more touchdowns in the third quarter, building a 56-28 lead before the Cards got the final score of the game on a 2-yard touchdown run by Trey Smith.
Smith scored three touchdowns of his own for Louisville, which played in front of a sparsely-attended Homecoming gathering.
UofL quarterback Jawon Pass once again posted nice numbers in a losing effort. He threw for a career-high 358 yards and a score, but the Cards' defensive issues were too much to overcome.
Wake’s 591 total yards matched a season-high for a team that has topped the 500-yard mark four times now.
Quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score.
Through a UofL football spokesman, McNeil apologized “for a tweet” he sent out before the game.
“I want to apologize for my tweet. We’ve always had great fans who have supported this team, and I wanted to thank all the people who greeted us at CardMarch this morning.”
As of this postgame writing, neither of McNeil’s tweets has been taken down.
Things don’t get any easier for UofL, which is the only ACC team winless in league play. The Cards play at No. 2 Clemson next Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.