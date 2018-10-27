Vigils, funerals set for Kroger shooting victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The heartache Vickie Jones and Maurice Stallard’s loved ones are dealing with is unimaginable. Both of these victims meant so much to their friends and family and now they’ve impacted the lives of strangers.
Stallard was 69 years old. He was a husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church and the Newburg Tennis Association.
Stallard’s visitation will be at A.D. Porter and Sons Southeast off Bardstown Road from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday. His funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m at St. Bartholomew off Buechel Bank Road.
Loved one’s will gather for a remembrance vigil in honor of 67-year-old Vickie Jones on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Living God, CWFF #45, located at 2401 West Madison Street in Louisville. People attending are being asked to wear pink and white.
According to a GoFundMe page set up by Jones’ family, Jones was a Christian and had moved to Jeffersontown to be safe.
Her family also said they just buried Jones’ brother two weeks ago. The GoFundMe page said Jones’ mother was recently moved into a nursing home and she was the one who predominately visited her. They said they thought it best not to tell Jones’ mother about the recent passing of her son, but because of Wednesday’s shooting, they have decided to tell her that she has lost two children.
Jones has family all over the country and they are all trying to make it to Louisville for the funeral.
Jones’ visitation will be Nov. 2 at Church of the Living God, off west Madison Street in Louisville from 5 to 9 p.m. Her funeral will be on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m..
Also, the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Beta Alpha Xi Zeta Chapter are encouraging the entire community to Stand up for Unity during a prayer vigil at the Kroger in Jeffersontown on Sunday at 3 p.m.
