Washington Co. authorities find body of missing 22-year-old, arrest man

WASHINGTON CO, IN (WAVE) - During a search for a missing person, authorities in Washington County, Indiana made a grizzly discovery and an arrest.
Police were looking for Jacob Ray Dodson, 22. Dodson’s family reported him as a missing person Friday morning, after he was last seen on Saturday, October 20.
While searching, police say officers talked to an associate of Dodson’s, Jerry Lee Carson Jr., 47. After talking to Carson, police arrested him and charged him with Obstruction of Justice and False Informing to Police.
Police searched a property in the 4000 block of Wheeler Hollow Road in Vallonia, where they located a body in a duffel bag under an abandoned mobile home.
That body was identified as Dodson’s. An autopsy is planned for Sunday morning in Washington County.
Right now, police are calling this a death investigation.
