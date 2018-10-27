Woman robbed, beaten speaks out against attacker up for parole

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For 29 years, a Louisville man has been behind bars for a string of violent armed robberies and assaults.
A recent article on parole reform in a local magazine mentioned his case, questioning the amount of time he spent in prison and the amount of money Kentucky has spent keeping him there.
One survivor of his attacks wants people to know what her costs have been.
“It brought me right back to July 12, 1989 seeing his picture,” Melinda Ethington said.
She’s talking about the day and the face forever etched in her memory. Recent discussion about the man at the core of it all, William Ray Stark Junior, touched a nerve with her.
“It bothered me immensely,” she told WAVE 3 News.
It’s the reason she traveled from out of state and traveled back to a day in 1989 when her life forever changed. She was a teenager at the time.
“I was working a summer job at Spalding’s Dry Cleaners,” she remembered.
Located then in the Heyburn building, it was 3:30 in the afternoon. She said Stark entered the store saying he needed his coat.
“He asked me what time I closed and if there was a manager on duty,” she said. She responded, “no, I’m by myself and he said, ‘This a robbery and give me all the money you have.’”
Holding a weapon in a paper bag over Ethington’s head, she said Stark told her to get on the ground.
“The next thing I know, I felt him step on me and then he started hitting me over the head with the weapon,” she said. “I had no doubt he was not letting up, with each hit it was getting harder and harder.”
She was certain she was about to die, when a woman came through the door, causing Stark to run.
“I had two skull fractures," she said. "I had 50 stitches to the back of my head.”
The teen remained hospitalized for severe head trauma. She had a deep cut to her left hand and her right hand was broken in five places. She spent eight months in rehab and eventually went back to school. But the damage was more than physical.
“I was always looking over my shoulder, I was always looking at my surroundings,” she said.
Convicted in multiple robberies and assaults, Stark was originally sentenced to 537 years, but was eligible for parole after serving 12. At first, he maintained police had the wrong man, but his fingerprints were found on multiple victims' belongings and every victim identified him in police line-ups.
While all of those victims survived, Stark was also indicted in the highly publicized murder of Vanissa Waford.
The 17-year-old was killed with a blunt object during a robbery of a Shelbyville shoe store on June 25, 1989. Police said Stark’s girlfriend lived behind the store.
A bungled case, and witnesses not testifying led to charges being dropped. No one else has ever been charged in the case.
The recent feature on parole reform pointed out Stark had been turned down four times, in spite of a positive record in prison. Ethington hopes she’s the reason.
“Every parole hearing, I feel like it’s my duty to be a voice,” she said.
Ethington said she’ll be there next year, when Stark’s up for parole again. She said he’s still lying about the crime because he admits to only part of it.
“He robbed me, but he said he didn’t beat me," she said. "It was the same person.”
That is proof, she believes, he hasn’t changed.
“Even though this happened to me 29 years ago, I can go back to that time in an instant and I can relive everything that happened to me and the fear that was in me as a young teenager and I don’t want anybody to ever have that fear again,” she said.
Ethington has also been an advocate to get voters to pass Marsy's Law, which guarantees specific rights for crime victims.
Earlier this month, WAVE 3 News requested to speak with Stark, who is at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex, to get his side of the story, but we have not gotten a response.
