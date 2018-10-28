Cards win exhibition over Bellarmine, 71-60

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -
The University of Louisville men's basketball team downed Bellarmine 71-60 in their first exhibition of 2018-19. The Cardinals held the Knights to 35 percent shooting and scored 24 points off turnovers.
Junior V.J. King led UofL in scoring, putting up 17 points as well as six rebounds. Redshirt junior Steven Enochpitched in 14 points and five rebounds.
Graduate senior Christen Cunningham and sophomore Jordan Nwora each finished with 10 points.
Neither team shot the ball well to start the game, combining for a 2-for-23 on field goals in the opening nine minutes. The Knights held a slim lead during the start of half by way of free throws.
Louisville showed signs of life at the 10-minute mark, started by a post score from Enoch and followed by a fast break dunk from Nwora.
Cunningham intercepted a Bellarmine pass and hit King on the fast break, who finished the three-point play to give UofL a 14-11 with four minutes to play in the first half.
Just before the break, redshirt junior Dwayne Sutton cashed in eight points to put the Cards up 26-18 at halftime. Louisville forced 13 turnovers in the first 20 minutes of action.
King kicked off the second half with eight points, allowing Louisville to take a 36-26 lead five minutes in.
The Knights rallied back to take a 40-39 lead with 11:41 to play.
With the game knotted at 40, a pair of Enoch 3-pointers tipped the lead back in Louisville's favor. Nwora joined in on the action, sinking a trey of his own and forced a Bellarmine timeout.
The teams traded blows in the next five minutes, but Louisville kept their distance at nine points during the stretch.
Louisville finished the game making their last 6-of-8 shots as Bellarmine made a late push.
The Cardinals will be back in action o Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. as they host Simmons College for the final exhibition game.
