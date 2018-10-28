Community reacts to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As members of a Jewish community in Pittsburgh are mourning after a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue Saturday, leaders of the Jewish community in Louisville are trying to wrap their minds around it all too.
Tonight the Jewish Community of Louisville is responding to that devastating shooting -- saying there needs to be more of an open dialogue when it comes to differences--so a tragedy like this doesn’t happen.
“It’s devastating to know that one person could hate that much to disturb what’s really a sacred space and a sacred time for people who are just trying to enjoy being together and pray together.” President and CEO of the Jewish Community Center Sara Wagner said.
Friday night to Saturday Night is considered the Jewish Sabbath.
Wagner said it culminates the end of a work week. It’s meant to be a day of rest in Jewish tradition
“To have today disturbed and to hear the news of this horrific shooting at a synagogue on Shabbat morning, it’s devastating,” Wagner said.
She said since the shooting this morning, there has been an outpouring of support from authorities to other religious leaders in the community.
“It’s all about loving thy neighbor. We don’t have to all be the same but we should find opportunities to come together," Wagner said.
Wagner said security and safety is a priority for them. She said they have a security team that is in constant communication with local authorities.
The Louisville Seminary issued a statement in response to this violence and the recent Kroger shooting that claimed the lives of two Louisville residents.
It reads, in part:
“Black, brown and white, Jewish and Muslim, transgender and gay and more--the Louisville Seminary community stands with all communities under siege in this very present hour. Hatred will not have the last word.”
The Louisville Urban League also commented, saying in part:
“Even as we mourn Maurice Stallard and Vickie Lee Jones, who were murdered by a racist shooter at a supermarket, we stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh and mourn for their loss.”
