LouCity FC to face familiar foe in conference final

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City is headed to the USL Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth-consecutive year.
LouCity defeated Bethlehem Steel 2-0 Saturday night in the conference semifinals. Brian Ownby had both of City’s goals in the match. Ownby’s first two goals of the USL season couldn’t have come at a better time for the Boys in Purple.
City will host New York Red Bulls II, after the “Baby Bulls” upset USL regular-season champs FC Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday.
This will be the third year in a row that City and Red Bulls II will meet in the Eastern Conference Finals. Each of the last two meetings have gone to penalty kicks, with New York taking 2016 and Louisville City taking 2017, on the road to the team’s first USL Championship.
Kickoff for this year’s installment is set for Friday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m..
