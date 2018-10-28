$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Radcliff

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A second prize Powerball ticket worth $1 million in last night’s drawing was sold in Radcliff, Kentucky.
The second prize ticket matched all five winning numbers but not the Powerball. The five winning numbers were: 8-12-13-19-27.
Kentucky is getting very lucky when it comes to million dollar lottery tickets. This is the sixth time in three weeks that a $1 million ticket has been sold in Kentuckiana. It’s the third $1 million Powerball ticket during the three week stretch; the other million dollar winners were tickets from the Mega Millions game.
The Kentucky Lottery’s security department will perform security checks at the store which sold the winning ticket on Monday morning. After the security measures are complete, the name of the winning store will be announced.
The Powerball jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing was won by ticket-holders in Iowa and New York.
