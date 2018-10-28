Miracle at Missouri, Cats win 15-14

The Cats trailed 14-3 heading into the fourth quarter, and looked well on their way to their second loss of the season until sophomore, Lynn Bowden made the biggest play of his young career. With just over five minutes left, the Tigers were forced to punt. Bowden promptly returned 67 yards for a touchdown, the two point conversion failed. Cats trailed 14-9. The UK defense, who was huge all night, forced a three and out, but three plays later, Wilson threw an interception to DeMarkus Acy. The Kentucky defense steps up again, forcing another Missouri punt. Wilson would respond for the Cats, completing five straight passes to move to the Tiger 20. Wilson would take a sack on first down, forcing Kentucky to call timeout. Out of the timeout, Wilson completes his sixth straight pass. This one to Bowden who took it to the Missouri 10 with nine seconds left. On first down, Wilson threw it to Ahmad Wagner who caught the ball out of bounds, but defensive pass interference was called against Acy as time ran out. The Cats got one more chance with no time remaining on the Missouri two yard line. Wilson found CJ Conrad in the end zone on the game’s final play. Kentucky beats Missouri 15-14.