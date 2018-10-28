Reed: Breeders Cup always provides memorable storyline

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) – A local radio personality told me last week that he had been lined up to participate in a Breeders Cup handicapping seminar at a popular restaurant. However, the event was canceled, apparently due to lack of interest.
Hmm.... Lack of interest in quality horse racing? In the city that’s host to the Kentucky Derby. What in the name of Col. Matt Winn is going on?
It could be that we have been so consumed by the travails of the University of Louisville’s football and men’s basketball programs that the Breeders Cup has sort of been relegated to back-burner status.
Yet now it is upon us and just in time, what with the UofL football team going to Clemson for what could be a gruesome defeat. On Friday at Churchill Downs, the Breeders Cup juvenile (2-year-old) championship races all will be on the same card, which is being billed as “Future Stars Friday,” and on Saturday the best active older horses from America and abroad will compete in various categories.
The weekend, as always, will culminate with the $6 million Breeders Cup Classic, a race for 3-year-olds and up that usually has much bearing on who wins Horse of the Year. But that title won’t be in play this year because surely the trophy already has been mailed to Justify, the unbeaten, Triple Crown winner who was forced into retirement due to a minor, but compromising, injury last summer.
Maybe his absence has something to do with the lack of buzz accompanying this year’s event. Had he stayed healthy and unbeaten, the Classic would have been his final race, and the Breeders Cup would have been able to push its way through all the football and basketball chatter to claim a place in the national sports conversation.
But you can rest assured that some horse or some race will move into the vacuum left by Justify’s absence to make a lasting impression on the crowd at Churchill Downs, the national TV audience and the international betting community.
In 1988, for example, it was the Distaff, for 3-year-old fillies and up, that captured the imagination of racing fans everywhere. The field was headed by Personal Ensign, who came into the race with a 13-0 record and was attempting to become the first thoroughbred in modern times to retire unbeaten, and Winning Colors, who had become only the third filly to win the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May on the same track.
But some horsemen wondered if the Derby winner was as good as Goodbye Halo, the filly who won that year’s Kentucky Oaks. She, too, was in that year’s Distaff field for owner Arthur Hancock of Stone Farm.
The race unfolded as the experts had predicted. Just as she had in the Derby, Winning Colors went straight to the lead and dared anyone to catch her. As the field turned for home, she was running freely on what seemed to be an insurmountable lead. But then here came Personal Ensign and jockey Randy Romero, eating into the lead with each stride.
At the wire, Personal Ensign snatched the victory away from Winning Colors. Some witnesses still claim it was one of the two or three greatest races they have ever seen.
When the Breeders Cup returned to Churchill in 1991, the show was stolen by Arazi, a 2-year-old colt from France trained by Francois Boutin. Running in the Juvenile, he moved from the back of the pack to the lead in the turn for home with such breathtaking ease that the crowd left the track certain they had seen the next year’s Kentucky Derby winner.
But in the six months between the Juvenile and the Derby, Arazi encountered some physical problems, and Boutin was criticized for his handling of the colt. Still, on Derby Day, those in the crowd still suffering from “Arazi Fever” were rewarded when he challenged for the lead in the turn for home.
Alas, however, he was worn out and struggled home eighth to Lil E. Tee, the colt who gave the “home team” of owner Cal Partee, trainer Lynn Whiting and jockey Pat Day – all based at Churchill – a victory the crowd loved.
Given decent weather, something we didn’t get at this year’s Derby, I expect a crowd of 60,000 or so to show up on Saturday. It could be a little lighter on Friday, but who knows? At least, I hope the Breeders Cup people announce a figure close to the truth, which UofL didn’t do yesterday. The attendance figure of 49,000 and change had to be for tickets sold, because I’ll bet there were no more than 20,000 fannies in the seats.
I’m always interested in the Juvenile, because that generally produces next year’s Derby favorite. This year I’m going to play a hunch bet in honor of John Asher, the beloved Churchill spokesman who died last summer. John loved the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers so I’m going to take a shot at Topper T.
The Juvenile Fillies could produce another heart-warming story for local fans. Jockey Corey Lanerie, who lost his wife a few months ago, will ride Serengeti Empress, who figures to be one of the favorites.
Of course, the straw that stirs the drink at the Breeders Cup and all major American races, trainer Bob Baffert, is a threat every time he saddles a horse. He could score with Game Winner in the Juvenile, and he has two shots in the Classic – McKinzie and West Coast.
The Classic will be a terrific betting race because it has a lot of good horses, but no standout. I think I’m going to play a three-horse exacta box with Catholic Boy and Mendelssohn, who finished in that order in the Travers, and a Baffert horse, Thunder Snow or the wonderfully-named Mind Your Biscuits.
But that’s just how I feel today. I haven’t been to the backside yet. So, nobody so far has had the opportunity to thoroughly confuse me. It’s impossible to get a cup of coffee without hearing all sorts of rumors, gossip and opinions. It’s one of the many reasons to love horse racing.
I expect interest to pick up as the week goes along. I’ve always said that nobody does a better job of hosting the Breeders Cup than Louisville, and I fully expect to feel that same way Saturday night, when we’ll have a bunch of new heroes and memorable performances to celebrate.
Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter from Louisville who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.