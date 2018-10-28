Reed: Breeders Cup always provides memorable storyline

In 1988, for example, it was the Distaff, for 3-year-old fillies and up, that captured the imagination of racing fans everywhere. The field was headed by Personal Ensign, who came into the race with a 13-0 record and was attempting to become the first thoroughbred in modern times to retire unbeaten, and Winning Colors, who had become only the third filly to win the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May on the same track.