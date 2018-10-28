Vigil honors Kroger shooting victim with song and prayer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A vigil for one of the victims of the Jeffersontown Kroger shooting brought the community together Saturday as both those close to the tragedy--and more removed--begin to heal.
It may seem intense as prices are yelled and signs are flung into the air, but this is where auctioneer Billy Collins finds comfort.
Collins sees some odd items at the J-Town Police Department Public Auction, which is held almost annually. So, it’s all normal to him.
But this week, for some in J-Town, a normal, everyday occurrence--a typically mundane trip to the grocery store--turned terrifying.
"I think they're doing a great job trying to cope with it in the first place,” Collins said.
Collins adds that he applauds the work of the city and the police department he was standing in Saturday.
"I guess it's making sure the community stays together,” Collins said. “A tough time for everybody."
A tough time those across town are healing through.
Some bear scars they said will never disappear.
A vigil Saturday was held in honor of Vickie Jones, who was killed in the Kroger parking lot Wednesday.
"We don't know where to look for answers,” a church leader cried out to the congregation.
Friends and family, including her sons, shed tears as her normal seat at the Church of the Living God was now empty.
Those at the church said she gave out candy often to children and adults alike--and her voice was wonderful.
Jones’ nephew, Kevin Gunn, said he’s shared many memories with his aunt--like when she’d keep him in line for talking in church.
“That look of, stop, you know,” Gunn said, mimicking his aunt’s playful warning. “Without even saying a word, then, you’d freeze in your tracks.”
Gunn couldn't help but cry too—his aunt with a big personality and an even bigger heart was no longer by his side, but those who loved her just much as he did were.
"It felt like a hug today from them and we really appreciate it,” Gunn said.
Gunn added that even after the vigil Saturday, and after the funeral next week, the fight for change is far from over for his family.
