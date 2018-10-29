11 Cats set to host #6 Georgia for SEC East Championship

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The SEC East Champion will be decided on Saturday at Kroger Field. #7 Georgia at #11 Kentucky.
"You can't shy away from it. There's too much information out there, they know what's going on and that's okay," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "They are allowed to be excited and you hear me talk about it all the time -- whatever they need to do to help motivate them, that's fine. But, the preparation needs to stay the exact same. We'll be consistent in our approach and we'll do the same things that we do every week."
Last week, the Cats battled back from a 14-3 deficit in the final 5:30 at Missouri, capped off by a Terry Wilson touchdown pass to C.J. Conrad on an untimed down for a 15-14 win.
"Very proud of their effort and hopefully that will give us some momentum and give us a little boost of energy this week as we prepare for a very big game with Georgia," Stoops said. "Just like always, we will embrace the good things that we did and look at those things on film and certainly get back and look at all the things that we need to do better, and really focus and concentrate on those areas here this week and try to improve. We’re going to need to play our best football game of the year this week against a very good Georgia team."
Stoops celebrated the Missouri win by going crowd surfing in the locker room. He even kicked out one of the ceiling tiles.
"Yeah, I forgot to send that email and my check this morning," he said. "I was up a little higher than I thought."
The Cats are 7-1 and 5-1 in the SEC, the first winning record in league play since 1977.
They lead the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 13 points a game and are the only FBS team that has not allowed more than 20 points in a single game.
"This is this year's football team. We are who we are on film," Stoops added. "There's no getting around some of that. It is going to be talked about, they know that, they know the importance of it. I don't need to build them up on that. I probably more need to calm them down, again, go through the process of what we have done to put ourselves in this position and go about our business and have a normal week. That is what we need to do is have a normal week. The excitement is going to be there. Again, I've always embraced that. I always feel like the fans, they're fans, they deserve that and we love that. We need that. We need this energy. That's how you recruit at another level. That's how you take your program to another level, when you have energy that is going to be here every week and that helps everybody."
Georgia is also 7-1, 5-1 in the SEC. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 57-12-2 and have won eight in a row over UK and 10 of the last 11 meetings.
The Dogs and Cats kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Kroger Field.
