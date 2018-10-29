Cities move Trick-or-Treating times due to rain in the forecast

LOUISVILLE, KY WAVE) – Rain in the forecast has prompted several cities to change their Trick-or Treat times. Here’s a list of cities, counties and neighborhoods and their new Trick-or-Treating times.
INDIANA
- Charlestown: Trunk-or-Treat on the Square as well as city-wide Trick-or-Treating will be held Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Clarksville: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Corydon: Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Madison: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Red, White and BOO will still take place on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- New Albany: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
- North Vernon: Friday, Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Palmyra: Tuesday, October 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Scottsburg: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
- Washington County: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
KENTUCKY
- Anchorage: Tuesday, October 30, 2018 starting at 5 p.m.
- Audubon Park: Oct. 30
- Cheri Village: Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- City of Bancroft: Oct. 30
- Cloverbrook Farms: Oct. 30
- Beech Springs: Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Briar Hill Estates, Oldham County: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Forest Hills: Oct. 30
- Graymoor-Devondale: Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30
- Goshen, KY: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Highgate Springs: Oct. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Hillcrest: Oct. 31
- Hollow Creek: Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Indian Falls: Oct. 30
- La Grange, KY: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8:00 p.m.
- Landis Lakes (including Academy Ridge): Oct. 30
- Lantana Drive: Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Meadowvale: Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Muldraugh: Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Norton Commons: Oct. 30
- Oakdale: Oct. 30
- Oldham County: Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Old Brownsboro: Oct. 30
- Owl Creek: Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Plainview: Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Pleasant View: Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Portland: Oct 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Radcliff: Oct 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Shelby County: Oct. 31
- Springdale: Oct. 30
- St. Matthews: Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
- Summit Ridge: Oct 30
- Sycamore Creek: Oct 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Tucker Lake Estates, Louisville: Oct. 30
- Watterson Park: Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Willow Gate: Oct. 30
- Woodland Hills: Oct. 30
- Woodlawn Park: Oct. 30
Louisville’s Mayor Greg Fischer in a post on his Twitter page said that “decisions about when to trick-or-treat have to be made at the neighborhood level” and advised the city’s residents to “speak with each other about the best date for a safe, fun trick-or-treat.”
Find more fall fun activities on Derby City Weekend.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. from