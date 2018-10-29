Cities move Trick-or-Treating times due to rain in the forecast

Cities move Trick-or-Treating times due to rain in the forecast
By Sarah Jackson | October 29, 2018 at 7:52 AM EST - Updated October 29 at 4:38 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY WAVE) – Rain in the forecast has prompted several cities to change their Trick-or Treat times. Here’s a list of cities, counties and neighborhoods and their new Trick-or-Treating times.

Check out the updated forecast here

INDIANA

  • Charlestown: Trunk-or-Treat on the Square as well as city-wide Trick-or-Treating will be held Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. 
  • Clarksville: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Corydon: Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Madison: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Red, White and BOO will still take place on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • New Albany: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
  • North Vernon: Friday, Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Palmyra: Tuesday, October 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Scottsburg: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Washington County: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

KENTUCKY

  • Anchorage: Tuesday, October 30, 2018 starting at 5 p.m.
  • Audubon Park: Oct. 30
  • Cheri Village: Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.
  • City of Bancroft: Oct. 30
  • Cloverbrook Farms: Oct. 30
  • Beech Springs: Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Briar Hill Estates, Oldham County: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Forest Hills: Oct. 30
  • Graymoor-Devondale: Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30
  • Goshen, KY: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Highgate Springs: Oct. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Hillcrest: Oct. 31
  • Hollow Creek: Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Indian Falls: Oct. 30
  • La Grange, KY: Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8:00 p.m.
  • Landis Lakes (including Academy Ridge): Oct. 30
  • Lantana Drive: Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Meadowvale: Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Muldraugh: Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Norton Commons: Oct. 30
  • Oakdale: Oct. 30
  • Oldham County: Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Old Brownsboro: Oct. 30
  • Owl Creek: Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Plainview: Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Pleasant View: Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Portland: Oct 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Radcliff: Oct 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Shelby County: Oct. 31
  • Springdale: Oct. 30
  • St. Matthews: Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Summit Ridge: Oct 30
  • Sycamore Creek: Oct 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Tucker Lake Estates, Louisville: Oct. 30
  • Watterson Park: Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Willow Gate: Oct. 30
  • Woodland Hills: Oct. 30
  • Woodlawn Park: Oct. 30

Louisville’s Mayor Greg Fischer in a post on his Twitter page said that “decisions about when to trick-or-treat have to be made at the neighborhood level” and advised the city’s residents to “speak with each other about the best date for a safe, fun trick-or-treat.”

