Follow these 7 tips for safe trick-or-treating fun

(RNN) - Children - and let’s be honest, many adults - look forward to Halloween. Kids can run wild, dressed in fun (and scary) costumes and eat candy instead of veggies while hanging out with friends and family.
But there is a chance kids could get hurt while they’re out having a spook-tacular time.
Here are few tips from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention to make sure trick-or-treating is safe and fun.
- Test fake makeup before putting it all over your face and body. Once you’re finished trick-or-treating, be sure to wash it off before bedtime.
- Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Stay in groups or with a trusted adult.
- Wear well fitting masks, costumes and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips and falls.
- Carry a flashlight to help you and others see where you are going.
- Only walk on sidewalks to avoid cars and traffic. Be sure to cross at crosswalks.
- Eat only wrapped candy. Don’t accept homemade treats from strangers. Have your parents inspect the candy before chowing down.
- Only visit well-lit houses and don’t enter any stranger’s home.
