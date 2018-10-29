Follow these 7 tips for safe trick-or-treating fun

By RNN Staff | October 29, 2018 at 3:09 PM EST - Updated October 29 at 4:10 PM

(RNN) - Children - and let’s be honest, many adults - look forward to Halloween. Kids can run wild, dressed in fun (and scary) costumes and eat candy instead of veggies while hanging out with friends and family.

But there is a chance kids could get hurt while they’re out having a spook-tacular time.

Here are few tips from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention to make sure trick-or-treating is safe and fun.

  • Test fake makeup before putting it all over your face and body. Once you’re finished trick-or-treating, be sure to wash it off before bedtime. 
  • Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Stay in groups or with a trusted adult. 
  • Wear well fitting masks, costumes and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips and falls.
  • Carry a flashlight to help you and others see where you are going.
  • Only walk on sidewalks to avoid cars and traffic. Be sure to cross at crosswalks.
  • Eat only wrapped candy. Don’t accept homemade treats from strangers. Have your parents inspect the candy before chowing down.
  • Only visit well-lit houses and don’t enter any stranger’s home.

