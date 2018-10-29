Forecast: Sunny, pleasant before midweek rain

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - High pressure has returned and with it comes pleasant conditions for the start of the work week. There will be plenty of sunshine as highs reach the 60s this afternoon.
Tonight, as high pressure slides east, winds will shift to the south keeping over lows warmer; overnight temperatures will only fall into the 40s.
Southerly winds will drive temperatures into the 70s on Tuesday.
A cold front will take its time creeping through the middle of the week, bringing rain starting Wednesday and lasting through Thursday. This means trick-or-treaters will need the rain gear on Halloween night. The frontal passage will also drive our high temperatures down into the 50s for the second half of the week.
FORECAST:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. HIGH: 64°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. LOW: 44°
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Warmer. HIGH: 75°
