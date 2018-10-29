Former LMPD detective Mark Handy pleads not guilty at arraignment

Brenda Whitfield, 25, was shot and killed at a Chevron gas station. The shooting was captured by surveillance video. However, that tape was later recorded over with a video of David Letterman. A former employee, who was not present at the time of shooting, stated the shooter looked like Chandler, who was 19 at the time. At first, Chandler turned himself in on an unrelated check fraud warrant and told police he did not have anything to do with Whitfield's murder. But, he later confessed to the crime and was arrested and charged with Whitfield's death. During his trial in 1995, Chandler testified that his confession was false after being threatened by Handy that he'd arrest his sister for harboring a criminal. Chandler also stated that he was fed information by Handy in relation to the murder. Chandler was convicted of manslaughter and first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. In April 2002, Chandler was released from prison on parole. The Innocence Project got involved. In 2009, fingerprints on a bottle set on the counter by the shooter were found to belong to another man, Percy Phillips. Chandler was exonerated and Phillips was charged with Whitfield's murder. In October 2012, Chandler's civil lawsuit settled for $8.5 million. During those court proceedings, the court questioned Handy's investigations and truthfulness, acknowledging Handy had lied under oath in other cases as well. WAVE 3 News found out that multiple investigations into Handy had already been conducted.