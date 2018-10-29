Full field: Breeders' Cup Classic positions, morning-line odds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The field is set for the Breeders' Cup Classic at Churchill Downs this Saturday.

Post positions were drawn Monday afternoon.

The full field with positions and morning-line odds is as follows:

1. Thundersnow (12-1)

2. Roaring Lion (20-1)

3. Catholic Boy (8-1)

4. Gunnevera (20-1)

5. Lone Sailor (30-1)

6. McKinzie (6-1)

7. West Coast (5-1)

8. Pavel (20-1)

9. Mendelssohn (12-1)

10. Yoshida (10-1)

11. Mind Your Biscuits (6-1)

12. Axelrod (30-1)

13. Discreet Lover (20-1)

14. Accelerate (5-2)

