Full field: Breeders' Cup Classic positions, morning-line odds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The field is set for the Breeders' Cup Classic at Churchill Downs this Saturday.
Post positions were drawn Monday afternoon.
The full field with positions and morning-line odds is as follows:
1. Thundersnow (12-1)
2. Roaring Lion (20-1)
3. Catholic Boy (8-1)
4. Gunnevera (20-1)
5. Lone Sailor (30-1)
6. McKinzie (6-1)
7. West Coast (5-1)
8. Pavel (20-1)
9. Mendelssohn (12-1)
10. Yoshida (10-1)
11. Mind Your Biscuits (6-1)
12. Axelrod (30-1)
13. Discreet Lover (20-1)
14. Accelerate (5-2)
