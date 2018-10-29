Halloween is very American holiday, but other countries have their own celebrations

(RNN) – Most Americans are likely familiar with Dia de los Muertos in Mexico, but the rest of the world also offers a wealth of different customs and traditions that compare to Halloween.
In fact, the way we understand Halloween – with costumes and candy and spooky iconography – is more the exception than the rule around the world.
“There are countries that have All Saints’ celebrations or Day of the Dead or All Souls Day type of celebrations that are not Halloween,” Boston University lecturer Regina Hansen told CNN.
She explained that, “Halloween is pretty much a North American holiday as we celebrate it now.”
With that in mind, here’s how some countries celebrate the season:
- Day of the Dead, Mexico: Even if you’re not familiar with the particulars of Dia de los Muertos, you’ve probably seen the sugar skulls or face paintings closely associated with the Mexican holiday. It runs across multiple days, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, as people visit cemeteries and honor loved ones who have passed with a number of different traditions.
- Hungry Ghost Festival, China: The month-long Zhong Yuan Festival actually typically occurs in the summer (the 15th night of the seventh month in the Chinese lunar calendar), during which, among other traditions, people burn incense and paper offerings to show their respect to the spirits of ancestors.
- Samhain, Scotland and Ireland: This Pagan Celtic holiday, typically celebrated between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, marks the end of the harvest season in which people often feast and pay respects to the dead, among many other rituals and traditions.
- Pitru Paksha, India: This holiday usually falls sometime in September or early October on the Hindu calendar, and observant Hindus will make offerings to ancestors, particularly food, as part of a deeply intricate religious rite.
- Chuseok, Korea: Considered more analogous to Thanksgiving because it revolves around a big feast and marks the end of the harvest season, it nonetheless most importantly is about honoring ancestors and relatives who have passed. It typically occurs in September or early October.
There are also plenty of countries where Halloween as we know it has caught on. Some of those include:
- Japan: Cosplay and dressing up has long been wildly popular in Japan, so it was only natural that Halloween would catch on. It’s most visible in the Shibuya zone of Tokyo, likened to Times Square in New York City.
- United Arab Emirates: Thanks to the large community of Western expatriates and the UAE’s openness to religious and cultural pluralism, the Arabian country has a vibrant Halloween scene that would look familiar to any American.
- Australia: Perhaps unsurprisingly, Halloween has found a niche Down Under – but it’s still considered mostly just a niche holiday, an “American thing” celebrated mostly in small pockets.
- Ghana: For the most part, Halloween doesn’t register in Africa, but according to a few accounts it’s slowly starting to gain a foothold in this West African nation.
- Romania: Of course, the home of Dracula gets down with Halloween. The Transylvania castle known as Dracula’s, Bran Castle, hosts a big bash every year.
- Canada: Our neighbors to the north celebrate Halloween more or less the same as we do, with costumes and trick or treating and general revelry.
