LMPD to host security forum after recent hate crimes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In response to the recent hate crime against a Pittsburgh synagogue and an attempted break in at a Jeffersontown church, LMPD is hosting a forum to help faith leaders in WAVE Country work through the concerns about the security at their places of worship.
In an effort to provide assistance to those leaders of faith, LMPD’s forum will discuss security measures that can be taken at the places of worship.
The forum will be taking place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 8 at the LMPD Training Academy, 2911 Taylor Blvd.
Seating is limited. Anyone who is responsible for security at churches, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship should RSVP to Lt. Col. LaVita Chavous by clicking here or calling 502-744-1702.
