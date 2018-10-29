Louisville comes together for comfort and unity Sunday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a week defined by senseless violence born from hate, hundreds of people gathered in Louisville to stand together and mourn.
Sunday, there were two public vigils. The first drew dozens back to the Stonybrook Kroger parking lot in Jeffersontown.
The local Zeta Phi Beta chapter invited the community to come pray and remember Vickie Jones and Maurice Stallard.
Leaders in the group urged everyone to stand together, united, and to also remember those who died in Saturday’s mass shooting in Pittsburgh.
The Jewish Community Relations Council, along with other groups of various faiths, invited everyone to a vigil at Temple Shalom to honor those 11 victims.
Over 500 people from all walks of life showed up to pray and listen to words of encouragement after seeing so much hate.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.